Comedian Joel McHale looking to hitch a flight from Regina to Montana
Joel McHale arrives at the 4th Annual Variety's Power of Comedy Event, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2013 in Los Angeles. (Richard Shotwell / Invision / AP)
Published Friday, June 28, 2019 10:18AM CST
Actor-comedian Joel McHale is trying his luck at finding an amateur pilot to take him from Regina to Montana.
McHale is holding a standup show at the Casino Regina Show Lounge Friday night, and is asking a pilot to take him to Montana on Saturday.
In a tweet, McHale said he’ll pay for the fuel.
As of Friday morning, McHale was still looking for someone to make the trip.
McHale is best known for his role as Jeff on “Community”.