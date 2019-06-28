Actor-comedian Joel McHale is trying his luck at finding an amateur pilot to take him from Regina to Montana.

McHale is holding a standup show at the Casino Regina Show Lounge Friday night, and is asking a pilot to take him to Montana on Saturday.

Attn: amateur pilots of Regina Canada!—-Want to fly me from your fair city to Montana this Saturday?(I’m serious) I’ll pay for fuel. If you’re interested let me know in the comments, I’ll follow you, and DM you(I’m not drunk FYI) pic.twitter.com/kzV7fmD1id — Joel McHale (@joelmchale) June 27, 2019

In a tweet, McHale said he’ll pay for the fuel.

As of Friday morning, McHale was still looking for someone to make the trip.

McHale is best known for his role as Jeff on “Community”.