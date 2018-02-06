

Shawn Slaght, CTV Regina





Communities north of Moose Jaw were left without power on Monday after vehicle tore down four power poles near Tuxford.

According to SaskPower, about 500 customers in the Tuxford-Marquis area were left in the dark around 2:45 p.m. after a vehicle contacted a power line and took out the power poles.

Local crews and contractors from SaskPower were on the scene and were able to restore power shortly before midnight.

No injuries were reported.