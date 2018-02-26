

CTV Regina





Communities across Saskatchewan are preparing for marijuana legalization this summer.

Last month, the provincial government released a list of municipalities and First Nations that would be eligible for marijuana licenses. The communities had until the end of February to decide if they wanted the licenses or not.

If all local councils voted, there would be around 60 marijuana licenses across Saskatchewan. That number has been slowly dropping as towns and cities debate and vote on the issue.

“There was a very good discussion,” said Melville Mayor Walter Streelasky. “There are a lot of questions, a lot of concerns.”

Melville is one of many communities that struggled with the issue of approving a marijuana retail license. But at the last meeting, council did unanimously agree to open a shop. The decision came after a poll showing around 65 per cent of residents were in favour of the license.

“Our opinion was that perhaps it’s better to have a legal storefront situation than what could happen otherwise,” Streelasky said. “We just didn’t want the otherwise to occur.”

In Yorkton, council decided not to take a stance either way. The province’s deadline will pass without comment from Yorkton city council. But, since actual opposition must be voiced for marijuana licenses to be denied, two stores will likely be approved.

“Once it’s legalized, it will be like any other substance out there, be it alcohol or anything else,” Mayor Bob Maloney said.

Smaller communities like Esterhazy and Moosomin have also approved pot shops, often with a similar mindset to Melville council.

“This is the law of the land and we have to respect that,” Streelasky said. “So what we’re doing is working with the law of the land and trying to accommodate our citizens as best we can in that regard.”

Communities approved for marijuana retailers have until Thursday to let the province know if they’ll oppose having a shop. Otherwise, it will be assumed they’re on board with the government’s plan.

Based on a report by CTV Yorkton's Cole Davenport