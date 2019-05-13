

CTV Regina





After decades serving the community, Dewdney Drugs suddenly closed its doors last Thursday.

Some residents say this is another blow to the neighbourhood, which last year saw its 7/11 close just blocks away.

"I’m hoping that they will open it again, because we need it here," Joanne Lerat, a concerned resident said of the store.

The pharmacist and owner of the store, Art Woo, has been part of the North Central community for years. Some residents are speculating that Woo had his license suspended.

"Sometimes people would run short of groceries, he would charge them up groceries so their kids can eat until they got their next cheque," Lerat said.

Dianne Hicton, a former customer of the drug store has collected more than 300 signatures for a petition to the Saskatchewan College of Pharmacy Professionals (SCPP) to get Woo’s license back.

On Monday, the drug store had new management overseeing the building who said the store will re-open next week.

In a statement to CTV News, Woo apologized for the store's closure and calls the matter "a professional issue". He said he loves the neighbourhood and wants it to be whole again.

The SCPP was not available for comment.