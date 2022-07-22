Community fridges are struggling to keep their shelves stocked as food insecurity continues to be a prevalent issue in Regina.

Cathleen Macphee, treasurer of The Warriors of Hope Community Support Group, said they came by with six boxes of bread and pastries just a couple of day ago.

“Before I could even get the boxes out of the vehicle and on the shelves, there were people who came by to take claim to need those to help feed their families,” she said.

There are currently four community fridges in Regina, and the CEO of Knot Lost, Payton Byrnie is working to make stocking those fridges easier.

She said to make things easier, she put an area on her website where someone can go pay her to do the groceries and deliver them to a fridge.

“It's not that people don’t want to help, it's that they aren’t always sure how, or it's not accessible enough to them,” she said.

Those in need of food from the fridges are often forced to wait for extended periods of time in the hopes of bringing food home.

“That’s all we can do. Just wait. Try and be first in line so, in order for that to happen, you basically have to camp,” said Donovan Bigsky, who uses the community fridge.

Those interested in donating to the community fridges can either drop off donations at the four locations or go to the “Feed a Friend” page on Knotlost.ca.

Community fridges are located at: