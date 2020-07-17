REGINA -- The 16th annual event honouring the disappearance of Tamra Keepness was held on Friday with the hopes of keeping the conversation about the young girl going missing.

Tamra was reported missing on July 6, 2004. Regina Police say she was last seen on the night of July 5. She was five-years-old.

Every year since 2004, the Regina Treaty/Status Indian Services (RT/SIS) organize a gathering to remind the public that Tamra has not been forgotten.

“I was on the ground searching for Tamra at this place 16 years ago,” said Eric Beaudin, the executive director of RT/SIS on Friday at Core Community Park. “When one person goes missing or is murdered, it has a ripple effect on the entire community.”

Her case remains open with the Regina Police Service

Chief Evan Bray said RPS continues to receive tips about Tamra’s case and every July they experience an influx following the event.

“I would say we get them on a monthly basis,” Bray said. “Sometimes we get more than one a month. Sometimes we’ll be investigating something totally unrelated and we’ll get information that we want to check out if we think it might be in relation to this case.”

Bray was a constable at the time of Tamra’s disappearance. He said the service has spent hundreds of thousands of hours working on the case and that every officer has been involved in some way.

“You can’t be involved in an investigation like this and see the picture of that dear little girl, and not be affect in the way we can’t get the answers,” he said.

Police, Tamra’s family and community members believe the answers are out there somewhere.

“It’s very hard to imagine that a child goes missing without a trace, so we do know that there is at least one person out there who knows where Tamra is,” Beaudin said.

RPS is offering a $50,000 reward for anyone who can help in solving the case.

“We still hope that there is someone out there who has a piece of information that can ultimately lead us steps towards finding out what happened to Tamra,” Bray said.

He said it’s never too late to report something, and no detail is ever too small to potentially make a difference.