Community organizations in Regina in need of help this holiday season

Community organizations in Regina are preparing for large holiday events in the coming weeks, but are in need of the public’s help.

Women of the Dawn is currently reviving their long-time running Project Kid Care Christmas Dinner.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual dinner brought out 300 children and their families for an event, which included gift giving.

This year, the organization is beginning small by gifting a number of families with the food needed for a holiday meal, as well as gifts for children.

Women of the Dawn are currently accepting any monetary or food donations.

The Souls Harbour Rescue Mission is gearing up for their two annual dinners.

They are expecting to feed over 500 people, but do not have enough turkeys in stock for the meal.

They are hoping the public will donate turkeys to help them feed everyone.

“Being able to provide a Christmas dinner and give people an opportunity to spend time with their family … is important to us,” said Kathy Ingram, the director of finance at Souls Harbour Rescue Mission.

Turkey donations are needed as soon as possible and can be dropped off at either the Regina or Moose Jaw locations.

The Heritage Community Association held their third annual Warm Up Heritage celebration.

The event was meant to place warm items such as scarves and hats for people passing by who may need them.