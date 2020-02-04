REGINA -- A Regina woman is raising money to honour Sally Elliot, a registered nurse and YMCA Regina’s long-time perinatal program coordinator.

Sarah Smith spearheaded the efforts, after she found out Elliot had to take a step back from her work duties, due to personal reasons.

“I’m trying to fundraise for a chair to be placed on the Labour and Birth (unit). I wanted to do that after I learned Sally was going to have to stop doing her tours and her prenatal classes and eventually her mom’s groups,” Smith said.

The chair costs approximately $2,300. After Smith posted her plans on Facebook, she said she received overwhelming support from others wanting to donate.

“Sally made a huge impact on me when I was a new mom and I recognize that there’s so many people in Regina she has made a huge impact on,” said Smith. “I really felt there should some sort of tribute or honour to her.”