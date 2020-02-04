REGINA -- A Regina woman is raising money to honour Sally Elliott, a registered nurse and YMCA Regina’s long-time perinatal program coordinator.

Sarah Smith spearheaded the efforts, after she found out Elliott had to take a step back from her work duties, due to personal reasons.

“I’m trying to fundraise for a chair to be placed on the Labour and Birth (unit). I wanted to do that after I learned Sally was going to have to stop doing her tours and her prenatal classes and eventually her mom’s groups,” Smith said.

The chair costs approximately $2,300. After Smith posted her plans on Facebook, she said she received overwhelming support from others wanting to donate.

“I don't think there's anybody in Regina that's had a baby in the last 40 years that doesn't know the name 'Sally Elliott.' She is so empathetic and caring. Talking to her, you really know that she's just there for you and whatever it is you need,”

As of the late Tuesday afternoon, The Hospitals of Regina Foundation said more than $5,000 had been raised in Elliott’s honour. The extra funds collected will go to the labour unit.

“We are very grateful to Sarah and all the other volunteers that decided to do this, and to Sally of course for agreeing to lend her name to this,” Dino Sophocleous, president and CEO of the Hospitals of Regina Foundation.

Donations can be made directly to the Hospitals of Regina Foundation, marked in honour of Sally Elliott.