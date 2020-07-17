REGINA -- The 16th annual event honouring the disappearance of Tamra Keepness will take place on Friday afternoon in Regina.

Tamra was reported missing on July 6, 2004. Regina Police say she was last seen on the night of July 5. She was five-years-old.

Every year since 2004, the Regina Treaty/Status Indian Services and the Regina Police Service organize a gathering to remind the public that Tamra has not been forgotten.

Due to COVID-19, the barbecue portion of the event has been cancelled. Instead, it will be an awareness event for one hour at the Core Community Park at 2 p.m.

When Tamra went missing, a massive search took place in Regina. People searched by ground, horseback and air.

She was never found, and the case is still open.