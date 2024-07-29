Complex needs shelters set to open in Regina, Saskatoon in coming weeks

Two unique shelters dedicated to those with “complex needs” are set to open this week and next in both Regina and Saskatoon, according to the provincial government.

The shelters would serve a similar role to a police “drunk tank” — a forced detox or come-down site, but supervised by health staff.

Each shelter will accommodate up to 15 people who are in police custody at the time of their stay. Those in the shelter will be held for up to 24 hours before being transported to an addictions treatment centre or social agency, the province said.

An outside agency will operate each shelter for the next 18 months at a cost of about $9.6 million for each facility.

Regina’s shelter will be located at the Pioneer Village property in the McNab neighbourhood.

The shelter in Saskatoon will be located in a former government liquor store building on Idylwyld Drive, and operated by EHN Canada.

Councillors in the city approved the shelter for 18 months in November of 2023.

-- With files from Wayne Mantyka and Rory MacLean.