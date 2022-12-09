Concerns expressed over accessibility of Casino Regina Show Lounge

Concerns are being expressed about accessibility to the Casino Regina show lounge. The nearest street entrance to the concert hall is closed with no plan to reopen it. Some customers with mobility issues say their needs aren’t being respected.

Andre Nogue of Age Friendly Saskatchewan said his wife uses a walker and had to go through the main door and walk through the whole casino last time they were there.

“It was such an ordeal,” he said. “It’ll be a long time before we go back to the show lounge.”

The show lounge says that “Due to renovations in the west end of Casino Regina, the Show Lounge exit doors are closed to guests and will not be re-opening in the near future.”

There is no sign of construction inside the entrance and the door is designated as an emergency exit. The casino is offering wheelchair service but some seniors aren’t interested.

“How many wheelchairs have they got because there’s a whole lot of people that need wheelchairs. And I said I’m not taking one. I’m not coming back anymore,” said Glen Straker, a Casino Regina customer.

The provincial government owns the building and the NDP opposition is investigating the accessibility issue.

“You know very important to have accessibility in public buildings. We’ve asked our critic Meara Conway, our disability critic to look into this and the reasons why the Casino is asking people to walk further to get to shows,” said NDP leader Carla Beck.

There is an unloading zone outside the show lounge entrance that was used by people with mobility issues. They say it’s just not practical with the main door now a block away.