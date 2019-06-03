

CTV Regina





Conexus Credit Union will be shutting down several branches throughout Saskatchewan in the fall.

In a news release, Conexus said they will be closing nine branches effective October 2, 2019. Branches in Chamberlain, Cupar, Drake, Middle Lake, Mossbank, Spy Hill, Young and the Fifth Ave. and Wallace locations in Regina, will be closed at the close of the business day.

Conexus cited a change in how members are accessing its services as a driving factor for the closures. The release said the move will allow them to invest in more digital banking options to keep up with changing banking habits.

The company will be hosting information sessions in many affected communities next week.