The Conexus Credit Union unveiled plans for its new head office building in Wascana Park on Wednesday.

The three-storey building will be a pavilion in the park — blending the indoors and outdoors with a café on the main floor, public washrooms and water fountains for people walking near the lake. The building has been designed to blend with the historic College Avenue campus.

Members of the No Business in the Park group gathered at Evraz Place during the announcement to continue their protest of the Conexus construction. The group was unhappy that the unveiling was only made available to Conexus members on Wednesday, rather than to the general public. The group also says the Conexus building will open the floodgates to more businesses building at the park. Brandt Developments is already planning for a new home for the Canadian National Institute for the Blind at the park.

The group says it will continue to protest while construction for the Conexus building carries on. The building is expected to open in 2020.