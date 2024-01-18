'Confident in our future': Following departure of Tim Reid, REAL's acting President and CEO looks ahead
It was a shake up at the helm of the Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) on Tuesday after it was announced that the interim board of directors voted to remove Tim Reid from his duties as President and CEO.
Reid had been with REAL for almost six years and was under scrutiny for recent financial issues and a controversial rebrand attempt of Tourism Regina while the organization was under REAL’S control.
Immediately following his release, Roberta Engel was elected as acting President and CEO.
“It was a sad day when we saw Tim exit the building, but we needed to get focused in on what our priorities are going to be for the future,” explained Roberta Engel, acting President and CEO of REAL.
She said the organization is focused on three main priorities, with the first being day-to-day operations.
“Delivery of our events, supporting our sport and rec community with Frost, Brier right around the corner, farm show in June and QCX in July. I think it’s really important that we stay focused in on that.”
Other points of focus include supporting city administration through a review process and achieving their budget projections.
Engel said the future of the company is bright, despite recent financial difficulties.
“I’m confident in our future. I think we will continue to deliver the events that we deliver for many years to come, so I’m not concerned at all,” said Engel.
According to documents obtained by the CBC, Reid is entitled to about eight months in severance pay, which is stated in his contract.
In total, he’ll receive $169,000 in severance following his release.
CTV News did reach out to Reid for comment but have not heard back.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Montreal and Quebec City mayors are 'incompetent,' says Pierre Poilievre
Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre called Quebec City Mayor Bruno Marchand and Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante 'incompetent' on Thursday. In a social media post, he criticized Trudeau's government for paying 'billions' to these mayors despite what he described as a 'massive drop in construction in Quebec.'
Man, 22, charged in connection with largest wildfire in N.S. history
Nova Scotia’s Natural Resources Department says a 22-year-old man has been charged in connection with a massive wildfire in Shelburne County last spring.
Canadian record holder, world champion pole vaulter Shawn Barber dead at 29
Former Canadian world champion pole vaulter Shawn Barber has died. He was 29 years old. Barber died Wednesday night, his agent Paul Doyle told The Canadian Press.
'How can we make Nunavut better?' Premier full of hope as deal with Ottawa is signed
P. J. Akeeagok and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau finalized on Thursday what is formally called the 'Nunavut Lands and Resources Devolution Agreement.' The agreement transfers powers over public lands, waters and the non-renewable resources each contain to the territory and away from the federal government.
Ukrainian dancers tour Canada to raise funds and awareness for those back home, as the war soon enters its third year
One of the world's top-ranked ballet companies is currently in Canada, performing in Montreal tonight. The National Ballet of Ukraine consists of 150 dancers, 23 of whom are part of the Canadian tour.
Melania Trump remembers her mother as 'a ray of light in the darkest days'
Former First Lady Melania Trump on Thursday remembered her mother as 'a ray of light in the darkest of days' during a funeral service at a church not far from the family's Mar-a-Lago estate.
U.S. prosecutors arrest flight attendant on suspicion of trying to record teen girl in airplane bathroom
Police arrested an American Airlines flight attendant on Thursday on suspicion of trying to secretly record a 14-year-old female passenger using a bathroom aboard an airplane he was working on last September.
Arnold Schwarzenegger held at Munich airport after failing to declare expensive watch
Arnold Schwarzenegger will face criminal tax proceedings after failing to declare an item upon arrival to Germany, a Munich Customs press officer told CNN Wednesday.
As few as 20 per cent of Canadians remain mostly working from home: latest data
The percentage of Canadians working most of their hours from home has shrunk over time, dropping to roughly 20 per cent in November 2023, according to a new report from Statistics Canada.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Saskatoon
-
'I want to f***ing kill Vanessa': James Smith inquest hears of warning signs before mass killing
Vanessa Burns wiped tears from her eyes as she described the feeling of defeat the last time she suffered physical abuse at the hands of her former partner, Myles Sanderson.
-
Sask. teachers to stage second day-long strike
The Saskatchewan Teacher's Federation says it will strike next Monday province-wide.
-
'Very very happy': Saskatoon welcomes flight carrying 314 Afghan nationals
Hundreds of Afghan nationals were brought to Saskatoon on a charter flight from Pakistan on Wednesday.
Winnipeg
-
Surgeries delayed in Winnipeg as health system deals with respiratory illnesses
A surge in respiratory illnesses is prompting changes in Manitoba hospitals.
-
How EV drivers feel about their vehicles in Winnipeg's winter
Canada is setting new standards for electric vehicle availability and it's going to require more EVs. But are these vehicles up to the challenge of Winnipeg's cold winters?
-
Rae and Jerry's, iconic Winnipeg steakhouse, is under new ownership
An iconic Winnipeg steakhouse known for its warm nostalgic atmosphere, great food, inviting staff and red interior is under new ownership.
Calgary
-
Calgary police recommend provincial review in death of woman near elementary school
Police say the death of a woman in front of a Calgary elementary school should be reviewed by a provincial committee that analyzes family violence cases.
-
'I need help now': Ukrainian newcomer waiting months for approval of dental care
A Ukrainian mother and newcomer to Alberta has waited more than two months for the provincial government's dental corporation to make a decision on a $12,000 claim for procedures, as she continues to deal with an excruciatingly painful toothache.
-
Lethbridge’s Glen Miller recognized for service to Canada’s veterans
A veteran from Lethbridge is one of eight Albertans to be honoured with the Minister of Veterans Affairs Commendation.
Edmonton
-
Extortions in Edmonton being orchestrated in India, unrelated to crimes in B.C. and Ontario: police
Edmonton police are confident a series of extortions, arsons and shootings in Alberta's capital region are unrelated to similar crimes in B.C. and Ontario.
-
'Under duress': Alberta daycare operators meet with province about subsidy funding challenges
Daycare operators in Alberta are facing a looming deadline as they decide whether or not to sign onto the 2024 child care subsidy agreement.
-
By the numbers: Here's how much shootings have increased since 2020
Recent data released by the Edmonton Police Service shows the city saw a 34 per cent increase in the number of shootings in 2023.
Toronto
-
'I couldn't believe anyone would do that': Hospital security guard at Toronto hospital puts senior in headlock, family says
An Ontario family is calling for systemic change after an 84-year-old woman went to a Toronto hospital emergency room, waited overnight and ended up injured after they say a hospital security guard put her in a headlock.
-
Toronto mother 'disappointed' to learn about insufficient heating at son's school amid cold snap
A Toronto mother wants to know why she wasn’t notified sooner after belatedly finding out that the heater inside her son’s Grade 2 classroom wasn’t functioning amid a frigid cold snap this week.
-
Teenage boy dies after being struck by multiple vehicles in Vaughan
A 15-year-old boy has been pronounced dead after being struck by multiple vehicles in Vaughan
Ottawa
-
Rose Kerwin may have died days before body found: court docs say
Court documents say Rose Kerwin, who was found dead in the Mississippi River in Pakenham, Ont. last November, may have died days before her body was found.
-
Delivery driver suffers life-threatening injuries after collision with freight train
Ontario Provincial Police in Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry have responded to two serious vehicle collisions this week, including one involving a Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) freight train.
-
Lansdowne 2.0 to reduce number of arena seats, despite record crowds
The planned facility boasts increased accessibility standards for attendees and improved facilities for women’s hockey teams - at the cost of reducing the number of seats.
Vancouver
-
Metro Vancouver bus union threatens to suspend all service unless deal is met
The union representing around 180 transit supervisors in the Lower Mainland warned it would suspend all bus service unless it reaches an agreement with its employer in the coming days.
-
Freezing rain could close roads, bridges in B.C.'s Lower Mainland, officials say
The freezing rain forecast to begin Thursday evening in parts of B.C.'s Lower Mainland could force the closure of roads and bridges, according to officials.
-
Influenza, RSV decline, COVID rises in latest B.C. respiratory illness update
B.C. health officials said last week that they believed the current respiratory illness season was at or near its peak, and that new infections would soon begin declining. Testing data released by the B.C. Centre for Disease Control Thursday supports that conclusion.
Montreal
-
Quebec couple shocked after doctor allegedly blames chronic pain on their sex life
A Quebec couple says they are triggered and traumatized after a recent meeting with a doctor who allegedly accused them of spreading sexually transmitted infections because they are gay.
-
Montreal and Quebec City mayors are 'incompetent,' says Pierre Poilievre
Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre called Quebec City Mayor Bruno Marchand and Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante 'incompetent' on Thursday. In a social media post, he criticized Trudeau's government for paying 'billions' to these mayors despite what he described as a 'massive drop in construction in Quebec.'
-
Montreal starts emergency pothole repair work before next snowfall
The conditions are ideal, so crews are on Montreal streets doing repairs on potholes before more snow arrives next week.
Vancouver Island
-
Influenza, RSV decline, COVID rises in latest B.C. respiratory illness update
B.C. health officials said last week that they believed the current respiratory illness season was at or near its peak, and that new infections would soon begin declining. Testing data released by the B.C. Centre for Disease Control Thursday supports that conclusion.
-
Nanaimo RCMP seek stolen vehicle in connection to homicide investigation
Mounties in Nanaimo are investigating the death of a 33-year-old woman as a homicide.
-
4 B.C. children under 10 dead from invasive strep infections since mid-December, officials say
Four children under age 10 have died in British Columbia from invasive group A streptococcal bacteria since mid-December, according to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.
Atlantic
-
Man, 22, charged in connection with largest wildfire in N.S. history
Nova Scotia’s Natural Resources Department says a 22-year-old man has been charged in connection with a massive wildfire in Shelburne County last spring.
-
Teen charged in Tyson MacDonald murder denied bail
A teen charged with the murder of Tyson MacDonald was denied bail in a P.E.I. courthouse on Thursday.
-
'They treat us like gold': New home, new hope for Moncton’s homeless
The founder of Moncton’s Humanity Project has taken 12 people off the streets and brought them to a 187-acre farm near Salisbury.
Northern Ontario
-
Provincial police searching for missing 5-year-old girl in northern Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police in the East Algoma Region are looking for the public’s help in locating a missing five-year-old girl and her mother from the Mississauga First Nation.
-
Sudbury police investigating death of man, 49, found behind dumpster
A police investigation is underway in Sudbury after a 49-year-old man was found dead in a Donovan area alley.
-
Boat removed from Sudbury auction in rare 'about-face' from city
Discussion of keeping a boat in the Greater Sudbury community of Skead continues today behind closed doors after a rare ‘about-face’ from city officials. Residents, who fought to keep fire services in their community, say they were shocked to find their rescue boat had been put up for auction.
Kitchener
-
Municipalities, advocates eye Hamilton as city becomes the first to create renoviction bylaw
The City of Hamilton is expected to become the first Ontario municipality to implement a bylaw around renovictions.
-
Local cases of potentially fatal invasive strep A infections doubled in 2023
The number of cases of invasive strep A infections in Waterloo Region more than doubled last year compared to 2022.
-
Schneider family land donation hits bureaucratic road block in Wilmot Township
The Schneider family has been trying to donate over 230 acres of land in Wilmot. But a proposed parking lot is standing the way of a deal with the township.