'Confident in our future': Following departure of Tim Reid, REAL's acting President and CEO looks ahead

It was a shake up at the helm of the Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) on Tuesday after it was announced that the interim board of directors voted to remove Tim Reid from his duties as President and CEO.

Reid had been with REAL for almost six years and was under scrutiny for recent financial issues and a controversial rebrand attempt of Tourism Regina while the organization was under REAL’S control.

Immediately following his release, Roberta Engel was elected as acting President and CEO.

“It was a sad day when we saw Tim exit the building, but we needed to get focused in on what our priorities are going to be for the future,” explained Roberta Engel, acting President and CEO of REAL.

She said the organization is focused on three main priorities, with the first being day-to-day operations.

“Delivery of our events, supporting our sport and rec community with Frost, Brier right around the corner, farm show in June and QCX in July. I think it’s really important that we stay focused in on that.”

Other points of focus include supporting city administration through a review process and achieving their budget projections.

Engel said the future of the company is bright, despite recent financial difficulties.

“I’m confident in our future. I think we will continue to deliver the events that we deliver for many years to come, so I’m not concerned at all,” said Engel.

According to documents obtained by the CBC, Reid is entitled to about eight months in severance pay, which is stated in his contract.

In total, he’ll receive $169,000 in severance following his release.

CTV News did reach out to Reid for comment but have not heard back.