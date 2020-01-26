REGINA -- Saskatchewan's conflict of interest commissioner says a cabinet minister didn't break the rules when a company co-founded by her son leased office space from a government-owned inland port.

Corrections and Policing Minister Christine Tell requested the review after the lease agreement became public.

Tell says a Regina tech company co-founded by her son entered into a sublease agreement with the Global Transportation Hub, which she learned about after it had been signed.

The Opposition NDP also requested a review, citing how the lease agreement would result in a loss of more than $200,000 over a decade.

Commissioner Ronald Barclay says his review found no evidence or "even a hint of evidence" that Tell breached her obligations under The Members' Conflict of Interest Act.

He says she played no part in the sublease going to the company.

"There is no evidence that Minister Tell made a decision or participated in making a decision while knowing there was an opportunity to further her private interest, her family's private interest or the private interest of an associate," he wrote in his decision signed Friday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 24, 2020.