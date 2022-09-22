Connor Bedard becomes youngest captain in Pats' history

The Regina Pats have named Connor Bedard the 81st captain in team history.

The Pats announced their full leadership group for the 2022-23 season on Thursday, defenceman Luke Bateman and forwards Cole Dubinsky and Braxton Whitehead will serve as alternate captains.

Bedard becomes the youngest captain in franchise history at 17 years and two months of age, surpassing Barret Jackman who was named captain at 17 years and 11 months old.

Bedard served as an alternate captain last season, a year that saw the projected top pick in the 2023 NHL draft score 51 goals and 100 points in 62 regular season games.

"It's an exciting day for everyone as we start a new season," Regina Pats general manager and head coach John Paddock said in a release.

"We had a leadership change, losing two key guys last year with Logan Nijhoff and Ryker Evans gone. In Connor, we could see very early that he sets a good example on and off the ice, as well as in his preparation, wanting to win, and that he was going to be a captain."

The Pats open the 2022-23 regular season Friday night at the Brandt Centre at 7 p.m. against the Moose Jaw Warriors.

NEWS📰: The Pats are proud to announce their 2022-23 leadership group, naming Connor Bedard the youngest captain in franchise history!#ItsGoTime | #CB98



For more details, click below⬇️ — Regina Pats (@WHLPats) September 22, 2022

More details to come…