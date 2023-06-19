Connor Bedard named inaugural IIHF Male Player of the Year

More recognition for Connor Bedard as the Regina Pats captain was named the International Ice Hockey Federation’s (IIHF) Player of the Year.

Bedard is the first male player to receive the award.

The 17-year-old helped lead Canada to a second straight gold medal at the 2023 World Junior Hockey Championship in January where he recorded 23 points in seven games.

Bedard is the overwhelming favorite to be selected first overall at the NHL Entry Draft on June 28 in Nashville, Tenn.

The Chicago Blackhawks currently hold the top pick.