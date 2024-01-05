Connor Bedard set to become youngest NHL All-Star in league history

Former Regina Pats captain and current Chicago Blackhawks rookie sensation Connor Bedard will become the youngest NHL All-Star ever next month.

The NHL revealed its list of players on Thursday who will take part in the event, which will go from Feb. 1 until Feb. 3 in Toronto.

Fans are also able to vote on the final 12 players until Jan. 11 that will be named later on.

Bedard will be 18 years and 201 days old when he makes his first career all-star appearance next month, edging out Buffalo Sabres forward Jeff Skinner, who was 18 years and 259 days old at the 2011 all-star game.

The former Pat leads all NHL rookies in goals (15), assists (18) and points (33) so far this season. He also leads the Blackhawks in scoring through 38 games.