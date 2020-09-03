REGINA -- Three Conservative MPs in Regina will host a virtual rally in support of maintaining the statue of John A. Macdonald in Victoria Park.

Andrew Scheer, Michael Kram and Warren Steinley have organized an online event to encourage residents to support maintaining the structure.

The City of Regina has been consulting with the public over the statue, saying it recognizes the statue represents a harmful legacy.

It said it wants to increase broader understanding of the city’s diverse histories.

In a news release, Scheer said Macdonald’s “positive contributions” to the creation of Canada should be celebrated.

"It's time that we stop trying to destroy history, stop tearing down statues, and stop perpetually vilifying historical figures," Steinley said in a news release.