

CTV Regina





The Transport and Communications Senate Committee met in Regina Wednesday to hearing concerns about Bill C-48, the Oil Tanker Moratorium Act.

According to the senators, the bill would ban oil tankers on the northern B.C. coast, which would prevent Canadian energy exports from getting to market.

“It is being pushed through by the federal Liberal government without regard for concerns being raised by Indigenous organizations and communities who say the Bill will deprive them of economic development opportunities,” the release said.

"There are environmentally protected areas that we have to be concerned about on the west coast but it isn't the whole bloody northern west coast," David Tkachuk, chair of the senate committee said.

He added that some reserves in the area are in the oil business, and they want to find a way to get that oil to market.

Saskatchewan Minister of Energy and Resources Bronwyn Eyre spoke at the event.