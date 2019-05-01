Conservative senators to hear local concerns on Bill C-48
An oil tanker anchors in Strait of Juan de Fuca as a man walks to his car along the grounds of Royal Roads University looking towards Esquimalt Lagoon following snowfall in Victoria, B.C., Friday, Dec. 9, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
CTV Regina
Published Wednesday, May 1, 2019 10:35AM CST
Last Updated Wednesday, May 1, 2019 11:16AM CST
The Transport and Communications Senate Committee is meeting in Regina Wednesday to hearing concerns about Bill C-48, the Oil Tanker Moratorium Act.
According to a press release on behalf of the senators, the bill will prevent Canadian energy exports from getting to market.
“It is being pushed through by the federal Liberal government without regard for concerns being raised by Indigenous organizations and communities who say the Bill will deprive them of economic development opportunities,” the release said.
Saskatchewan Minister of Energy and Resources Bronwyn Eyre will speak at the event.
The meeting will run all day at the Hotel Saskatchewan.