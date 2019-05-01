

The Transport and Communications Senate Committee is meeting in Regina Wednesday to hearing concerns about Bill C-48, the Oil Tanker Moratorium Act.

According to a press release on behalf of the senators, the bill will prevent Canadian energy exports from getting to market.

“It is being pushed through by the federal Liberal government without regard for concerns being raised by Indigenous organizations and communities who say the Bill will deprive them of economic development opportunities,” the release said.

Saskatchewan Minister of Energy and Resources Bronwyn Eyre will speak at the event.

The meeting will run all day at the Hotel Saskatchewan.