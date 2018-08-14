

CTV Regina





Construction is now underway at Regina’s Transit Fleet Maintenance Facility.

The project is funded by all three levels of government and will cost $30.1 million.

“This project is all about ensuring the growth and sustainability of our transit service as our city and population grows,” Mayor Michael Fougere said in a written release. “A new transit maintenance facility allows us to better care for our growing fleet of buses.”

The current maintenance facility is nearly 70 years old and was designed to repair street cars. The city says it isn’t equipped to repair all types of buses used in the transit fleet.

The building will include full service and repair bays. The existing bus storage facility will also be expanding.

The city says the new building is expected to open in 2020. The old building will be repurposed for city roadway vehicle and equipment storage.