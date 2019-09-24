REGINA -- After four months of work, the Lewvan Drive project is finally complete.

The project saw the City of Regina invest $2.9 million in concrete and paving work between 11th Avenue and First Avenue, which started in June.

“We’re very pleased to see the results,” Mayor Michael Fougere said. “This is a major project to reconstruct the road, it will be in good condition for the next 10-12 years, so the investment is worth it and the results we’ll see is a smooth traffic flow down Lewvan [Drive].”

Despite many headaches for drivers, the project was completed on-time and on-budget, according to the city.

“We’ve had a lot of comments from the public on this one and we want to say that we understand their frustration and concern over the past several weeks,” said Fougere. “We’re talking as a city about how we can roll these projects out better, more efficiently.”

This project saw the city implement lane reversals in a temporary construction zone for the first time. It’s the first time this system was used in a Canadian municipality.

“The feedback on the lane reversals has been, by and large, very good,” said Chris Warren, Director of Roadways and Transportation. “As an operation, it was a very time consuming and labour intensive process that we undertook throughout this construction project, try to move the majority of traffic in the direction that it needs to go at those peak times.”

The stretch of Lewvan Drive where the work was completed sees up to 45,000 vehicles each day.

“Pleased with the results of this and I’m thanking residents for being patient and understanding when it comes to a major project like this, we know the frustrations there, but the end result was worth it.”