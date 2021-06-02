REGINA -- The City of Regina announced construction of the new Wascana Pool will begin in June.

The city released rendered images showing the design for the new pool on Wednesday, featuring a walk-in leisure pool, lap pool, hot tub, waterslides and lazy river.

Source: City of Regina/regina.ca

The site will also include a new accessible playground and spray pad.

Designs for the pool were created with input from “extensive public engagement,” according to the city.

“The engagement process focused on understanding residents’ expectations for a new pool, preferred amenities, the overall user experience, and how the pool should fit within Wascana Park,” the city said in a news release.

The new designs have been approved by the Provincial Capital Commission, which oversees development in Wascana Park.

The provincial government’s Municipal Economic Enhancement Program (MEEP) will provide $12 million to the City of Regina for this project.

Wascana Pool is expected to be open for a full season in 2023.