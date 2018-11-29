

CTV Regina





The site for the new Brandt Construction building in Wascana Park has been vandalized.

Messages include “Build downtown” and “Our public park is not 4 sale.”

The building will also be home to new Canadian National Institute for the Blind offices.

Construction in the park has been the target of protesters in the past, including a group called No Business in the Park that has picketed the new Conexus headquarters in the area.

The graffiti was removed by Thursday afternoon.