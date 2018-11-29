Construction project in Wascana Park vandalized
Construction in Wascana Park has been vandalized (Cole Davenport / CTV Regina)
The site for the new Brandt Construction building in Wascana Park has been vandalized.
Messages include “Build downtown” and “Our public park is not 4 sale.”
The building will also be home to new Canadian National Institute for the Blind offices.
Construction in the park has been the target of protesters in the past, including a group called No Business in the Park that has picketed the new Conexus headquarters in the area.
The graffiti was removed by Thursday afternoon.