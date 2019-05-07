

CTV Regina





Spring construction is underway in Regina, with 12 different projects on the current daily road report map.

Some projects are only expected to take a few days, but others will stretch on for weeks.

Businesses affected by construction work say they’ve had plenty of notice from the city.

"It's not really affecting us too much, it definitely needs to be done,” Kelly Miller, owner of Minute Muffler and Brake. "They started here Monday and I think they're way above schedule."

Road work is underway on Victoria Ave. between Arcola Ave. and Park St. The project is expected to take up to eight weeks.

Traffic is down to one line on both sides while concrete work is being done on the sidewalks. The median will be worked on following the work on the sidewalks.

Miller says this hasn’t had much impact on business as customers know they can access the business from 12th Ave. He says walk in business may struggle but customers will likely find the alternate route.

Ongoing concrete and pavement work is underway on McCarthy Blvd. between 9th Ave. N. and Rochdale Blvd. The project is expected to last five weeks and is the City of Regina’s top priority as the project is continuing from last season.

The City of Regina asks residents to be patient during these projects.

Based on a report by CTV Regina's Colton Wiens.