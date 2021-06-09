REGINA -- Construction has begun on a new joint use school facility to replace Argyle School and Ecole St. Pius X elementary schools in Regina.

The facility will feature a two storey structure for Argyle School and a three storey side for St. Pius X School. The province said each school will be able to accommodate 400 students, but will have an expandable capacity of 500 with the addition of relocatable classrooms.

“The two new elementary schools will be connected through both a common area and a wide corridor that will run between the two schools’ gyms,” the government said in a news release.

The facility will also include a child care centre with space for 51 children, a mini gym and outdoor learning areas.

Quorex Construction Services Ltd. has begun digging the foundation of the 11,050 square metre building.

“We are excited to see the progress of this new joint-use facility that will benefit both our school divisions’ students and our school communities.” Regina Board of Education Chairperson Adam Hicks said.

“We are excited to be working with our friends at Regina Public School, once again, on building a community of education. We are also grateful to the Ministry of Education for its support in moving this important project forward." Regina Catholic Schools Board Chair Vicky Bonnell said.

The project is expected to be complete by the summer of 2023 and ready for operation for the 2023-24 school year.

The Government of Saskatchewan is investing $47 million in the project.