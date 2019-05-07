

CTV Regina





Renewed approaches to auto theft and contact interviews was the focus of Wednesday’s Board of Police Commissioners meeting.

The board recommended redefining the policy for contact interviews.

“These stops have been viewed by some as seemingly random, racially biased and often done without reasonable cause,” the meeting agenda says.

A contact interview is conducted when an officer approaches a member of the public with the intent of gathering information not related to a specific case.

The new policy states contact interviews must be done in line with legislative requirements, should be voluntary and not conducted on the basis of race, status, gender, religion, age, disability etc. Interactions must be free of all forms of intimidation, the subject must be willing and is not chargeable if they refuse or leave the location.

The board also recommended a renewed approach to handling auto theft.

The Regina Auto Theft Task Group (2001) was designed to reduce auto theft, and give long-term life planning to, and reduce recidivism of young offenders. At the time the group was formed, youth were most often the offenders of auto thefts. The board argues that in 2019, the standard offender description has changed and is less often youth and more often motivated by drugs or greater crime. Police note a dramatic increase in “crimes of opportunity” like cars left running or with keys inside.

The renewed approach would see partner agencies designate a specific contact for the task force, define roles with program partners, provide public education on prevention and have partners agree that drug addiction is currently the root of most vehicle thefts.

Partner agencies that signed on in 2001 include Saskatchewan Social Services, Saskatchewan Justice and the Regina Intersectoral Committee.