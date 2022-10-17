Controlled fire training taking place at Regina airport

Controlled fire training is the reason people may see smoke coming from Regina’s international airport on Monday.

In a tweet, YQR said training will take place from approximately 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

🔥🚒Our Fire Department will be conducting controlled fire training today from approximately 9:00 am 3:00 pm. So you may see smoke coming from the airport🔥 This won't interfere with flights or regular operations. All training procedures conducted are regulated by @Transport_gc pic.twitter.com/3lDbl3fjC6 — YQR - Regina International Airport (@FlyYQR) October 17, 2022

There will be no delays to flights or interference with regular operations, YQR said.