Controversial residential high-rise development before city planning commission

A proposed residential high-rise apartment in the Douglas Park neighbourhood is in front of the City of Regina Planning Commission.

The development has seen wide opposition from nearby residents.

CTV News attended a community meeting in November 2023 where about 200 community members voiced their concerns to city officials.

“There is a way to repurpose the land to fit the community better,” Chera Kichula said at the time.

Director and founder of The Winchester Group (TWG) Joshua Bresciani is the applicant for making the proposal. He is the son of Ward 4 Coun. Lori Bresciani.

The site, owned by the Regina Christian School Association, is for sale. Bresciani told CTV News in the fall of 2023 the sale hinges on the approval of the development.

TWG is proposing a five-storey, high-rise-style apartment on the site of the former St. Andrews school on 20th Ave. behind Du Parc Ecole Francophone.

It will have 90 units and feature a day care centre on the main floor.

A rendering of the proposed high-rise building in Douglas Park. (Photo: City of Regina)

Community residents say added traffic and a lack of parking are their biggest concerns of the project.

Since the developer’s application, Regina City Council has made several bylaw changes in accordance with the federal government’s Housing Accelerator Fund.

Regina is receiving $35.2 million to improve the city’s housing supply.

According to the Planning Commission’s agenda for the meeting, the committee is recommending council approve the development.