Convicted sex offender Phillip Levac to be sentenced today

A man guilty of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl is expected to be sentenced Friday afternoon, nearly two and a half years after he was convicted.

Phillip Lionel Levac, 35, was convicted of two counts of sexual assault in June 2020.

Levac committed two separate assaults against a girl who was 14 at the time. Both incidents took place at Levac’s Regina home in April 2018.

The victim, who is now 18, cannot be named due to a publication ban.

Levac was also charged with two counts of sexual interference stemming from the same incidents. However, those charges were stayed at the request of the crown.

Eleven witnesses testified during the trial, which began in December 2019.

Both the girl and Levac told court that they met in the weight room at the Fieldhouse and Lawson Aquatic Centre in April 2018. Levac agreed to be her trainer, but the relationship extended outside of the gym.

Evidence showed hundreds of messages were exchanged between the teenager and Levac leading up to the sexual assaults.

The teenager said she went to Levac’s house on two occasions to “hang out.” He sexually assaulted her both times.

Levac has a lengthy criminal record dating back to 2002, which includes violent sexual assaults among other crimes.

He was released from custody in November 2017. At that time, the Regina Police Service put out an advisory to warn the public of his high-risk to reoffend.

Justice Graeme Mitchell is expected to deliver his sentencing decision at the Court of King’s Bench at 2 p.m.