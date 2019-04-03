Convoy to pass through Regina Thursday morning
The "United We Roll" convoy of semi-trucks travels the highway near Red Deer, Alta., Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, on its way to Ottawa to draw attention to lack of support for the energy sector and lack of pipelines. Hundreds of trucks are expected to roll into Ottawa Tuesday to protest the federal government's policies on the oil industry.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
CTV Regina
Published Wednesday, April 3, 2019 4:46PM CST
Last Updated Wednesday, April 3, 2019 5:08PM CST
A large scale convoy is expected to block traffic in downtown and east Regina on Thursday.
The convoy is a protest of the federal carbon tax.
The convoy route is expected to begin at 10:30 a.m., the route is as follows:
- Enter Regina on Highway 33, (becomes Arcola Ave.)
- Arcola Ave. northwest to Saskatchewan Dr.
- West on Saskatchewan Dr. to Lewvan Dr.
- North on Lewvan Dr. to 11th Ave., turn into Evraz Place
Police advise Regina residents to be patient and follow directions. Drivers are advised to plan an alternate route until noon to avoid delays.