A large scale convoy is expected to block traffic in downtown and east Regina on Thursday.

The convoy is a protest of the federal carbon tax.

The convoy route is expected to begin at 10:30 a.m., the route is as follows:

Enter Regina on Highway 33, (becomes Arcola Ave.)

Arcola Ave. northwest to Saskatchewan Dr.

West on Saskatchewan Dr. to Lewvan Dr.

North on Lewvan Dr. to 11th Ave., turn into Evraz Place

Police advise Regina residents to be patient and follow directions. Drivers are advised to plan an alternate route until noon to avoid delays.