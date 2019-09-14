People from all over Saskatchewan gathered on Saturday to help fund Special Olympic athletes.

Forty-four semi-trucks convoyed from Saskatoon and Swift Current to gather in Regina, and the event is observed in six province and 15 states.

"It feels great, I’m an athlete and it’s great to see all the people that know about Special Olympics or get to know about it,” Special Olympics athlete Lindsay Kinnear said.

She competes internationally in track and field, distance running and long jump. With support from Special Olympics Saskatchewan, Kinnear gets to enjoy the competition without breaking the bank.

"It’s really important to keep the costs low because that offers more opportunity for our athletes to participate. For a lot of our athletes it's life changing to be a part of something where they're fully accepted,” Chelsea Fidler with Special Olympics Saskatchewan said.

The event didn’t end with the convoy. A a truck pull competition added some fun to the gathering, as teams of eight worked to pull a 15 ton semi-truck.

In Saskatchewan alone, the event raised nearly $12,000 for Special Olympics programming.