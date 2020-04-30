1. Put together marinade : In a big bowl whisk together Bourbon 1/2C, 1/2C Soy Sauce, 1/2C Brown Sugar, 2 TBSP Dijon Mustard and Black Pepper.

2. Put your flank steak in the bag with your marinade. Throw it in the fridge for an hour or longer. The longer the better but rock it out with what time you have.

3. Get that grill up over 500 degrees high heat... Crank that baby up!!!

4. Take your flank steak out of the fridge at-least 30-45 before cooking to bring it up to room temperature.

5. Get it on that hot grill for 5-6 minutes total a side. What I LOVE to do is 2.5 minutes then rotate it a quarter turn for those FANCY grill marks for the rest of the time.

6. Check with instant read thermometer. We’re aiming for medium rare to medium. So about 130 degrees. If it’s ready take it off, if not check after a few more minutes.

7. Tent your flank steak with tinfoil for 10 minutes to let those juices redistribute in that meat.

8. Last but not least, AFTER resting your steak find which way the grain of meat goes and cut AGAINST the grain! This will make the meat even more tender!

9. Enjoy it with a chimichurri sauce!

Chimichurri Recipe

A good side to rock with it sauce wise...

Chimichurri Recipe... Love this with flank steak or ribeyes. It helps cut the fat with a burst of fresh flavour!

1 cup fresh parsley (1 bunch)

1 cup fresh cilantro (1 bunch)

1/3 cup olive oil

1/2 medium onion diced

4 garlic cloves

3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1/4 teaspoon red pepper flakes

Add all of the ingredients to a blender or food processor and blend until everything is chopped up and smooth then serve over your steak.