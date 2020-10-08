Braised Short Ribs

3-4 Pounds of Short Ribs

2 Celery Stalks, Diced

2 Carrots, Diced

1 While Yellow Onion, Diced

2 Bay Leaves

3 TBSP Olive Oil

3 Garlic Cloves, Smashed

2 Cups Red Wine

3 Cups Beef Broth

1. Season all sides of short ribs with salt and pepper and let the meat sit out for 30 minutes to come to room temperature.

2. In a large Dutch oven put in Olive to cover the bottom of the pan on medium high heat.

3. When hot seat meat on all sides 3-5 minutes a side till nice and golden.

4. Take meat out and turn heat down to medium and throw in all the vegetables and stir cooking them for about 5-8 minutes.

5. Add bay leaves, red wine and beef broth into pan then adding your browned short ribs back in.

6. Bring pan to a simmer cover and put into a 350 degree oven for 2.5 to 3 hours cook until fork tender!!!

Keys to Success