Advertisement
Braised Short Ribs
Published Thursday, October 8, 2020 7:56AM CST
Braised Short Ribs
- 3-4 Pounds of Short Ribs
- 2 Celery Stalks, Diced
- 2 Carrots, Diced
- 1 While Yellow Onion, Diced
- 2 Bay Leaves
- 3 TBSP Olive Oil
- 3 Garlic Cloves, Smashed
- 2 Cups Red Wine
- 3 Cups Beef Broth
1. Season all sides of short ribs with salt and pepper and let the meat sit out for 30 minutes to come to room temperature.
2. In a large Dutch oven put in Olive to cover the bottom of the pan on medium high heat.
3. When hot seat meat on all sides 3-5 minutes a side till nice and golden.
4. Take meat out and turn heat down to medium and throw in all the vegetables and stir cooking them for about 5-8 minutes.
5. Add bay leaves, red wine and beef broth into pan then adding your browned short ribs back in.
6. Bring pan to a simmer cover and put into a 350 degree oven for 2.5 to 3 hours cook until fork tender!!!
Keys to Success
- Like always pick well marbled meat... this will not only help the dish add flavour but also ensure that our ribs are fall apart tender!
- Don’t be AFRAID to brown during the searing process... this will seal in the moisture and also add FANTASTIC flavour!
- Make sure that the meat is FORK tender... if you stick a fork in it and pull it away from the bone and it doesn’t come off easily cook it longer... this meat should be ridiculously TENDER!!!
- Use a drinkable red wine... NEVER cook with wine you wouldn’t drink. You don’t have to use expensive wine but use something you would actually drink!!!
- Don’t like wine... TOTALLY ok... use your favour beer it will totally work and give it an amazing flavour!!!
- Couldn’t eat it all??? That’s ok too... Braising it PERFECT for storing. Ever hear people say oh that tastes way better the next day... that’s braising in a nut shell!!! Package it up and freeze it for another day!!!