Brisket Mac and cheese

1 portion

1/3 cup butter

1/3 cup flour

2 tbsp diced onion

1/2 cup heavy whipping cream

1//2 cup chicken stock

4oz cut up beef brisket to desired size.

1/4 cup grated Cheddar cheese

3 tablespoons shredded Parmesan cheese

3 heaping Tbs grater Smoked cheddar cheese

200g elbow macaroni

1 Slice of toasted Focaccia bread brushed with garlic butter.

TT Salt and pepper

1. On medium heat Melt butter in pan/pot as we will be making a rough, and cook onions in that butter just until translucent.

2. stir in flour using a spoon or spatula, cook for 15-20 seconds cooking the starch out of the rough.

3. Whisk in heavy whipping cream and chicken stock until smooth, if still too thick add a little extra cream or chicken stock. You don’t want it too thick as the cheese will thicken it up a little as well.

4. Add all grated cheese one at a time whisking into cream sauce until melted.

5. Add cut up brisket and stir into sauce

6. Add macaroni and stir until heated up

7. If you find it’s too thick at this point add a little cream to make it more saucy.

8. Dish up and enjoy. You can garnish it with a slice of toasted focaccia bread with garlic butter on it. And top the pasta with a sprinkle of Parmesan cheese.