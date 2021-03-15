Advertisement
Homemade Fudge
1 2/3 Cups White Sugar
2/3 Cup Evaporated Milk
2 TBSP Unsalted Butter
1/2 tsp Salt
2 Cups Miniature Marshmallows
1 1/2 Cup Semi Sweet Chocolate Chips
1 tsp Vanilla Extract
1. Combine sugar, butter, evaporated milk and salt in a saucepan and bring to a rolling boil over medium heat stirring constantly.
2. Boil for 4-5 mins or until the mixture starts to thicken. Remove from heat and stir in marshmallows, chocolate chips and vanilla. Stir until completely melted and combined
3. Pour into a parchment paper lined 8 inch pan and allow to cool and set for 4 hours.
4. Cut into squares and serve!!!
Keys to Success
• Keep STIRRING!!! You want this to combine well while it’s on a rolling boil
• Make sure that the chocolate and marshmallows are COMPLETELY melted before you pour this into the pan
• This is a BASE recipe!!! Add things to it like chopped nuts or crushed up cookies!!!