Ricotta Cheese
Published Tuesday, February 16, 2021 9:54AM CST
Professional chef, Josh Miller, serves up some easy and delicious dinner recipes
Ingredients
- 2 cups Whole Milk
- 1/2 Cup Cream
- 2 Tablespoons Vinegar (lemon juice will work)
- pinch of salt
- cheesecloth
1. Put milk, cream and salt into a pot over medium heat and heat until a simmer or it reaches 165 degrees
2. Once the mixture reaches 165 tale off the heat and add your vinegar and give it a quick stir.
3. Let sit for a few minutes as it instantly starts to curdle.
4. Strain into cheese cloth and let stand to drain.
5. Refrigerate for an hour and enjoy!!!
Keys to Success
- Make sure to use whole milk... making ricotta you NEED the fat!!!
- Usewhatever cream you have left over... whipping cream, heavy cream or half and half it doesn’t matter!!!.
- Don’t heat it too fast!!! If you heat it up to fast you WILL scorch it!!! We don’t want that!!!
- If it doesn’t curdle or seems to be only really really really small pieces add a tsp more vinegar at a time!
- Sometimes it just doesn’t work!!! In cooking sometimes it just doesn’t work out and you have to start over... that’s OK!!!