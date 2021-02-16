Ingredients

  • 2 cups Whole Milk
  • 1/2 Cup Cream
  • 2 Tablespoons Vinegar (lemon juice will work)
  • pinch of salt
  • cheesecloth

1. Put milk, cream and salt into a pot over medium heat and heat until a simmer or it reaches 165 degrees

2. Once the mixture reaches 165 tale off the heat and add your vinegar and give it a quick stir.

3. Let sit for a few minutes as it instantly starts to curdle.

4. Strain into cheese cloth and let stand to drain.

5. Refrigerate for an hour and enjoy!!!

Keys to Success

  • Make sure to use whole milk... making ricotta you NEED the fat!!!
  • Usewhatever cream you have left over... whipping cream, heavy cream or half and half it doesn’t matter!!!.
  • Don’t heat it too fast!!! If you heat it up to fast you WILL scorch it!!! We don’t want that!!!
  • If it doesn’t curdle or seems to be only really really really small pieces add a tsp more vinegar at a time!
  • Sometimes it just doesn’t work!!! In cooking sometimes it just doesn’t work out and you have to start over... that’s OK!!!