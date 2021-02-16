Ingredients

2 cups Whole Milk

1/2 Cup Cream

2 Tablespoons Vinegar (lemon juice will work)

pinch of salt

cheesecloth

1. Put milk, cream and salt into a pot over medium heat and heat until a simmer or it reaches 165 degrees

2. Once the mixture reaches 165 tale off the heat and add your vinegar and give it a quick stir.

3. Let sit for a few minutes as it instantly starts to curdle.

4. Strain into cheese cloth and let stand to drain.

5. Refrigerate for an hour and enjoy!!!

Keys to Success