The REVERSE Sear Method

1- 10oz Baseball Cut Top Sirloin Steak

2 Sprigs Fresh Rosemary

2 Sprigs Fresh Thyme

2 Garlic Cloves

2 TBSP Canola Oil

2-4 TBSP Unsalted Butter

2 Tbsp Saskatchewan Steak Seasoning

1. Take steak out and let it come to room temperature for 30 minutes

2. Preheat oven to 275 degree in bake

3. Drizzle oil over steak and rub steak seasoning all over meat

4. Place steak in the oven middle rack on a baking sheet or a wire rack over a baking sheet and cook for 45 mins to 1 hour or until desired temperature is reached.

5. Place your cast iron pan over medium high heat adding the rest of the oil to cost the bottom of the pan

6. When you start to see a bit of smoke it’s ready

7. Place your steak in the pan and do not move it for 2 mins

8. Flip steak over and turn heat down to medium

9. Put butter, garlic, rosemary and thyme into the pan with the steak. Move the steak to the top of the pan away from the handle

10. When butter melts and is foaming carefully spoon over the steak for two minutes. Take off and let rest for 5 minutes.

11. Eat over crispy fried potato pancakes, asparagus and a homemade béarnaise sauce!!!

12. Enjoy!!!

Keys to Success