Cool and wet weather has continued to delay harvest in the province.

Saskatchewan’s weekly crop report says 82 per cent of crop is in the bin, up from 78 per cent last week. Producers remain behind the five-year average of 91 per cent for this time of year.

Warm and dry weather predicted for the coming weeks should help producers get back out into the field.

Harvest is most advanced in the southwest, where 90 per cent of crop is combined. The northwest region has been delayed by snow, with 45 per cent of crops in the bin.

Topsoil conditions are similar to last week and have improved with recent rain and snowfall.

Crops were damaged last week from lodging caused by snow and rain. Wildlife is feeding on swathed crops and some standing crops have shelled out. The report says crop quality has dropped due to bleaching and sprouting.