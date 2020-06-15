REGINA -- The Government of Saskatchewan has an additional $502 million in new expenses forecasted for COVID-19 support programs and stimulus, in the 2020-21 provincial budget.

SUPPORT PROGRAMS

The government has allocated $56 million for the Temporary Wage Supplement that helps support workers helping Saskatchewan’s vulnerable populations.

The Saskatchewan Small Business Emergency Payment, providing support for small to medium-sized businesses, will received $50 million in funding.

Another $50 million in emergency pandemic support will be going towards First Nations and Metis organizations and community-based organizations.

The Canada Emergency Commercial Rent Assistance program will also be receiving $13 million to provide forgivable loans to commercial property owners.

The province is also expecting to spend $12 million on supports for livestock producers, enhancements to the corrections and justice systems, and the Self-Isolation Support Program.

ECONOMIC STIMULUS

The province is expecting to spend $171 million on capital funding for third parties, including $150 million for the Municipal Economic Enhancement Program.

The province also announced $150 million in spending on the Accelerated Site Closure Program for the reclamation of inactive oil and gas wells and facilities.

ADDITIONAL SPENDING

In preparation for any further pandemic spending, including a second wave of COVID-19, a $200 million health and public safety contingency has been provided.

In addition to the provinces original capital plan, another $205 million will be directed to schools hospitals and highways.

The government is also committing an estimating $675 million in deferrals, including PST remittance deferrals, utility payment deferrals, Education Property Tax deferrals and the student loan repayment moratorium.

NDP RESPONSE

Ryan Meili, the leader of the NDP opposition, criticized the province’s infrastructure plans for economic stimulus.

“The one thing this government is selling is a stimulus,” said Meili.

“Infrastructure spending is, given [the government’s] record, simply a plan to once again send Saskatchewan dollars to out of province companies to bring in out of province workers. We should be building our hospitals, schools and roads with Saskatchewan companies that put Saskatchewan workers back on the job.”

Meili also noted a lack of education funding for resources to reopen Saskatchewan schools.