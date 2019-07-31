

From sweet treats to savoury snacks, there's plenty of food to tantalize the taste buds at this year's Queen City Exhibition.

New items include butterbeer soft serve ice cream, a cotton candy taco, a Flamin' Cheetos corndog and a crab stuffed burger.

Here's a full list of what's new to eat at the Ex this year.

This year's exhibition will also see the return of competitive rodeo, and introduce an eSports tournament.

Gates opened at noon Wednesday, with the festivities wrapping up on Sunday evening.