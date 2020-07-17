REGINA -- It’s been four months since U Sports halted all competition, but the University of Regina Cougars Basketball team were able to get back on the court this week.

“It’s a little bit strange to tell you the truth,” said Cougars basketball Head Coach Steve Burrows.

This week marked the first time since March that members of the Canada West team saw each other in the flesh and on the court.

“The best thing is that we’ve been out here, not looking through a computer screen,” said Burrows. “We’re actually going to be able to see people live and in person.”

After going months without a team practice, the players are feeling the cobwebs.

“Definitely some rust, I’m still huffing and puffing from a drill I did three minutes ago,” said third year forward Nick Barnard.

Brayden Kuski, a fourth-year guard, agrees.

“I’m dripping sweat right now just from doing some shooting drills right now, so I haven’t been shooting all that much,” Kuski said.

But it’s not even close to the types of drills the players are used to doing.

“We’re still a long ways away from what we could call normal basketball,” said Burrows, who kept a considerable distance from all players during drills.

For the foreseeable future, this may be the new normal. The university has imposed more disciplined return to play protocols than the Saskatchewan government, which says contact sports are currently allowed.

“It’s difficult,” said Burrows. “You look around here we got all sorts of wipes and hand sanitizer and as I said we’re own hoop, own ball.”

Players are assigned a basketball and a hoop; and they don’t trade during the hour long shoot around.

“It’s nice in the fact that we’re not running into each other,” joked Barnard. “But at times it’s nice to be able to share a ball, share a rim.”

Until January, there’s not even a chance of sharing the court with opponents for Canada West game action. Even that timeline is optimistic.

“If there is no season, I don’t know,” said Kuski. “Obviously I’ll still be shooting pretty much every day and working out, staying in shape.”

“Whether you’re in your fifth year or whether you were a recruit or whether you live in Regina or whether you live out of town, the uncertainty around all of it is difficult to manage,” notes Burrows.