

CTV Regina





The University of Regina Cougars women’s volleyball team is riding a 10-game winning streak heading into the playoffs.

This week the Cougars will play host of the University of British Columbia Thunderbirds in the Canada West quarter-finals.

Just making it to the playoffs was quite the feat for the Cougars. They only had five wins at the beginning of January, but won 10 straight to set a school record with 16 wins.

The Thunderbirds swept the Cougars in November and knocked them out of the playoffs last season.

“It’s still, for me, a sore spot because I didn’t play my best, so it’s a bounce back (game) for me as well,” said Cougars libero Taylor Ungar.

This marks the third time the Cougars women’s volleyball team has hosted a playoff series. It’s something they feel could make a difference.

“Sometimes travelling can be tough,” said middle blocker Brooklyn Reynolds. “So just not having to travel would be great and then we’ll also get to play in our own comfort zone.”

The Cougars have only been to the national championship four times, but a win this week will put them one step closer to a fifth trip.

“We go into this with a fresh slate, and anything can happen in the playoffs,” said Cougars head coach Melanie Sanford. “We want to be prepared and stick with the things that we can control and do really well at those things.”

The best-of-three series begins Thursday at the University of Regina.

Based on reporting by CTV’s Claire Hanna