The University of Regina Cougars women’s basketball team will be looking for some revenge this weekend over the University of Saskatchewan Huskies.

The Cougars will be tipping off against the Huskies for the first time since last year’s national championship.

The U of R women fell 74-71 in last year’s U-Sport semifinal and ended up having to settle for the bronze medal.

“Having that motivation behind us these games coming up means a lot because we want to get back at them,” Cougars guard Kyanna Giles said.

“They took away our spot to get to the national championship game, so this game means a lot to me and to our team.”

This weekend will wrap up the regular season for the Canada West Division in women’s basketball. The Cougars look to finish in the top four in a tight division.

Games take place on Friday and Saturday, both tipping off at 6 p.m.