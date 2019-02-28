

CTV Regina





The University of Regina Cougars track and field team picked up 13 medals at the Canada West Championships in Edmonton last weekend.

Fourth-year athlete Greg Hetterly won a gold medal in the men’s 1,500-metre long distance run, but had to settle for silver in the 1,000-metre run despite being ranked first heading into the race.

“It was kind of a messy race. I was running in lanes two and three for a lot of it, so I was running a lot of extra distance,” Hetterly said.

“And when I took the lead I didn’t really have anything left so I made a desperation push and I just ran out of energy and got passed at the line.”

Hetterly is looking for his first medal at the U-Sport National Championship from March 7 to 9 in Winnipeg.

“Typically championship races turn into very tactical runs and Greg has shown he can run from the front or from the back,” Cougars head coach Wade Huber said. “I think he has the ability to throw down a couple of medal-potential performances.”

Hetterly is one of eight individual athletes from the U of R competing at the national championship. Twelve relay athletes will also compete.

Joely Welburn, a first-year athlete with the U of R, won three medals at the Canada West Championships including a gold medal in the women’s high jump. Welburn was named the Canada West Rookie of the Year.

“I think I’ve definitely achieved the goals I wanted to achieve,” Welburn said. “I wasn’t expecting this much out of this season. Being my first season as a Cougar, but I’m very happy with how things turned out.”

Amou Madol was another first-year athlete who made an impact at the Canada West competition. She earned a bronze medal in the high jump, clearing 1.7 metres.

“It was so exciting. I can’t even put it into words,” Madol said. “My teammates were there and they were cheering when I cleared the bar, so it was a really good moment.”

Based on reporting by CTV’s Claire Hanna