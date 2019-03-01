

CTV Regina





The University of Regina Cougars women’s basketball team is looking to defend its Canada West championship title on Friday.

The Cougars will tip off against the University of Saskatchewan Huskies for the championship in Saskatoon.

This is the Cougars’ fourth consecutive trip to the championship game and third straight championship matchup against the Huskies.

Regina has already earned an automatic berth to the national championships in Toronto, but the team says the Canada West title is still important to them.

“It’s more than just a banner,” head coach Dave Taylor said. “It’s a legacy. If you lose this game, you’re still going to nationals, but it’s just in the record book. If you win a banner, it’s up there forever.”

The U of R squad finished the regular season with the best record in the Canada West conference and swept the Huskies in the final week of the regular season.