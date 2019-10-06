REGINA -- Lionel and Glenda Dudchak traded in a tuxedo and a wedding dress for Rider green and white, getting married ahead of kickoff between the Saskatchewan Roughriders and Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Saturday.

The newlywed couple says they’ve been planning to exchange vows on the grounds of Mosaic Stadium since they got engaged back in January.

“We’re huge Rider fans and we have season tickets,” Glenda told CTV News. “It was awesome. Couldn’t imagine a better place to do it.”

The ceremony took place outside the stadium, with family and some close friends present.

The Riders gave the Dudchaks a wedding present in the form of a 21-6 win over Winnipeg.