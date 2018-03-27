

CTV Regina





Regina city council has unanimously passed a motion asking for a Ring Road rail crossing study.

Mayor Michael Fougere proposed the idea last month, saying that the rail crossing on Ring Road causes traffic delays and safety issues.

The study will look into the implications of an overpass, an underpass, or relocating the rails at that location.

The mayor says relocation may be the most efficient solution because there wouldn’t be ongoing costs to maintain new infrastructure.

“If relocation of the rail lines is not the option and an overpass or underpass is the option, there may be a way to design that does not affect that,” he said. “At the moment at the face of it, there could be an issue there and we want to avoid that.”

The report is expected to be presented to city council in April.